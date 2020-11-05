The Morning After: Sony's $3,500 A7S III camera was worth the wait

If you’re wondering “how is it already November?” but also, “how is it only November?,” you’re not alone. 2020 has felt never-ending while simultaneously vanishing in a flash. It’s safe to say we’re all a little tired (exhausted, even) and because of that extra fatigue, the holiday shopping season may seem even more stressful than usual.

But we at Engadget hope our annual holiday gift guide can ease a bit of the burden. If you can’t even begin to think of gift ideas for the people on your list, we’ve got you covered with more than 200 product recommendations. You’ll find picks for the best laptops and tablets, wearables for all kinds of people, the most popular (and best fitting) headphones and earbuds, plus loads of books, movies and music we’ve turned to for escape.

And when you’re buying gifts for others over the coming weeks, remember to treat yourself along the way — you deserve it.

— Valentina Palladino

The best laptops and tablets to give as gifts

Computer and phone accessories that make great gifts

The best gifts for the PC gamer in your life

The best tech toys for kids

The best smartwatches, fitness trackers and wearables to gift

The best tech gifts to upgrade your home theater

These are the audio gadgets to gift this season

Smart home gadgets and kitchen tech that make great gifts

The best mirrorless for video, and almost everything else.

Maybe you just want, simply, the best mirrorless camera. That could be Sony’s 12.1-megapixel A7S III, which was worth the five-year wait. It has the same incredible low-light capability of its predecessors but adds much-needed features like improved stabilization, a flip-out touch display and 4K video at up to 120 fps. Video dynamic range is dramatically improved, and it’s now a stellar run-and-gun and vlogging camera.

As a bonus, if you don’t require high-resolution images, it’s one of the quickest cameras available for photography. The biggest downsides are the low-resolution sensor and high $3,500 price tag. Check out our full review for all the nitty-gritty.

The company's smallest drone now shoots in UHD.

DJI has announced the Mavic Mini 2, which, as the name suggests, is the sequel to DJI’s smallest drone option. It adds some key features to the diminutive drone but don’t expect anything too fancy. The camera can now shoot 4K video at 30 fps (100 Mbps). The original Mini topped out at 2.7K, and cynics might argue it was almost an intentional restriction to leave something open for the inevitable “2” (given that both appear to have the same 1/2.3-inch, 12-megapixel sensor).

You’ll also now be able to enjoy a 4X zoom (2X of which is lossless), a feature we’ve seen creeping into the broader Mavic line. You can also shoot stills in RAW. The new drone costs $449 and is available now.

The technology is everywhere except games consoles.

Yes, we’re all talking about Xbox Series X, but it’s officially been ten years since Microsoft launched the Kinect camera. The Xbox 360 peripheral became a key part of the whole Xbox platform and then, years later, almost just as quickly, faded into obscurity. It may not have been the enduring success Microsoft hoped for, but its legacy is bigger than you might first think.

