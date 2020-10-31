The Morning After: Apple starts a repair program for AirPods Pro ANC problems

You saw the video. The SSC Tuatara hit 331 MPH and set a new speed record for a production car… or did it? Car fans have been dissecting the company’s claim ever since the video was posted, and on further analysis that figure doesn’t seem to hold up.

As a result, SSC North America CEO and founder Jerod Shelby posted a video pledging to run the car again “in the near future” to remove all doubt, and invited YouTubers like Shmee150 to witness the event in person.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X early impressions

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by Jessica Conditt to talk about both new consoles -- well, as much as they can say anyway. Jess chats about her PlayStation 5 preview, and we can finally compare it to the Xbox Series X and S final hardware. Also, they dive into what’s up with AMD and NVIDIA’s latest GPUs, the RTX 3070 and Radeon RX 6000 series.

The AirPods Pro Service Program will replace affected units for up to two years after they were sold.

When we asked you for your reviews of the AirPods Pro, several people noted crackling problems and weird active noise cancellation problems. Now, according to a notice, in devices manufactured before October of this year, “a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues.”

Apple didn’t specify a cause for the issue, but affected units could have problems with a crackling or static sound that increases when other outside noises are present, or the Active Noise Cancellation feature otherwise not working as expected. Within two years of their original sale, you can contact Apple to have them diagnose the issue and replace affected units.

Including early Black Friday pricing from Best Buy.

Valentina Palladino gathered some of the week’s highlights below, including deals like Apple’s AirPods Pro for $200 and Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet with extra storage for $230. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.

