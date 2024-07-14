Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost here and these are the best tech deals we could find from Apple, Bose, Samsung and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner and you can shop some deals right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will arrive shortly, bringing a deluge of discounts and deals on everything from household essentials to clothing to tech. Even though the shopping event is limited to 48 hours, Amazon typically has early Prime Day deals rolling out for weeks ahead of time.

This year is no different: there are dozens of early Prime Day deals available now that members can take advantage of. Plus, there are also a number of solid tech deals available on Amazon that aren’t explicitly tied to July Prime Day, but are likely to get lumped in with the rest of the discounts anyway. We’ve collected the best early Prime Day deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them. We’ll be updating this post regularly, so check back to see the latest discounts.

As a reminder (and for the uninitiated): Engadget treats tech deals with the same care as we would “regular” tech news. When we scour the web for deals, we’re looking not only for the best prices possible, but also the best products as well. Our goal with our deals coverage, especially surrounding events like Amazon Prime Day, is to surface only the best deals we can find on the gadgets we’ve tested and rated highly, or that we’ve used and know to be worth your money.

Best early Prime Day deals: Engadget top picks

Apple AirTag (4-pack) $75 $99 Save $24 See at Amazon

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) $799 $999 Save $200 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $60 Save $25 See at Amazon

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $150 $200 Save $50 See at Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $295 $599 Save $304 See at Amazon

Best early Prime Day deals: Apple

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) $139 $169 Save $30 Apple's third-gen AirPods are on sale for $139. These buds came out in 2021 and massively improved upon their predecessors with better sound quality, a more comfortable design and a six-hour battery life. Also on sale are the second-gen AirPods for $79. These are arguably only best for those who are on a tight budget and want to spend as little as possible to get a pair of AirPods. $139 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day deals: Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Spot $45 $80 Save $35 The revived Echo Spot is already on sale for Prime Day, down to just $45 for Prime members. The new model has improved audio quality and a sharper display, but notably absent is a built-in camera. That makes it better for more privacy-conscious folks; just not that you won't be able to video chat with it like you can with other Amazon smart displays. $45 at Amazon

Ring Ring Indoor Cam (second-gen) $30 $60 Save $30 The second-gen Ring Indoor Cam has dropped to a record-low price for Prime Day. The latest model of the camera allows you to get a live look at what's going on in your home from wherever you are with 1080p HD video. There's color night vision support as well. This version isn't battery powered, so you'll still need to place it near an outlet. But it does come with a swivel mount, so you'll have a little more flexibility when it comes to the camera's point of view. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Audible Premium Plus (3 months) $0 $30 Save $30 Similar to the Amazon Music Unlimited deal above, Prime members who’ve never subscribed to Audible Premium Plus can get three months of the audiobook service for free. A membership normally costs $14.95 per month after a one-month free trial, so this is a roughly $30 discount. As a refresher, Audible Premium Plus gives access to a big library of on-demand audiobooks, podcasts and other content, plus a monthly credit you can use to permanently buy a title in the Audible store. The service will be most worthwhile if you tend to burn through audiobooks quickly; if you’re on the fence, this extended trial should make it easier to see if you’d get any use out of it. Remember that your service will auto-renew at the standard price after the trial period ends until you cancel. $0 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited (5 months) $0 $40 Save $40 If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you can now get five months of the music streaming service for no cost as any early Prime Day deal. If you’re a new user who doesn’t have Prime, you can get a three-month free trial. The service normally gives a one-month free trial then costs $10 per month for those who subscribe to Prime and $11 per month for those who don’t. Music Unlimited isn’t a formal recommendation in our guide to the best music streaming apps: Its interface isn’t as tidy or smartly curated as that of Apple Music, our top pick, and we’ve found it to be a bit aggressive about promoting podcasts you may not care about. That said, it’s hard to beat free, and the service has more or less the same giant music library as its peers. It also supports lossless streaming, unlike Spotify, which is a nice plus for audiophiles with high-quality wired headphones. If you just want to save a bit of cash on your music streaming for a few months, it should do the job. Just remember to cancel when the free trial ends, as your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default. $0 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Unlimited Subscription $0 $12 Save $12 Amazon Prime members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free in this Prime Day deal. With this subscription, you get access to a library of millions of books, comics and magazines to read for free. There are also some audiobooks included as well; just make sure to cancel before the free trial is up if you don't want to get charged full price on the fourth month. $0 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day deals: Anker

Best early Prime Day tech deals

Ninja Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $150 $200 Save $50 The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has dropped to $150 for Prime Day, which is close to the best price we've seen. This model includes seven programs including ice cream, gelato and sorbet, and it comes with one pint container for you to make and store your creations. In our Ninja Creami review, we gave the machine a score of 90 for its ease of use and the fact that it's parts are mostly machine-washable. There's also just a plethora of treats you can make with this device, so it will likely be a mainstay on your countertop if you love frozen desserts. $150 at Amazon

Breville Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $300 $400 Save $100 The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is $100 off right now and down to $300. It's got a larger footprint than the other top picks on our best air fryers list, but for some that will be a perk. If you cook often, entertain frequently or have a big family to make meals for, this multi-purpose air fryer will come in handy. In addition to being able to fit an entire, 14-pounds turkey, the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro has space for a five-quart dutch oven and a 9x13-inch pan. It supports a number of other cooking modes other than air fry, like bake, broil, toast, dehydrate and more, and you can download its companion app to follow along with guided recipes. $300 at Amazon

Hatch Baby Hatch Restore 2 $145 $200 Save $55 The Hatch Restore 2 smart sleep clock is on sale for a record low of $145. It's a smart alarm clock of sorts that has various sleep sounds to help lull you to bed and a sunrise light effect that will gradually wake you up in the morning. It has on-device buttons for easy control, but you can also use its companion app to customize routines and fine-tune settings further. $145 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day FAQs

When is Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 lands on July 16 and 17 this year. The shopping event focuses on exclusive deals for Prime members, which means you’ll have to be a Prime subscriber on Prime Day to take advantage of most of the savings. Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial to new Prime subscribers, so you can start your free trial now to participate in the event.

Is Prime Day the same days every year?

No, but Prime Day usually happens during the summertime in the United States. In recent years, Amazon has held a second sale event in the fall as well, dubbed October Prime Day, which is similar to the summertime sale.

Can anyone shop Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day focuses on exclusive deals available only to Prime members. However, if you don’t pay for Prime and have no intention of doing so, you should still check out Amazon on Prime Day for sales that are available to all shoppers — there are always a few of them.

