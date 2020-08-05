Latest in Gear

Image credit: Disney

The Morning After: 'Mulan' is going directly to Disney+

And we're getting ready for Samsung's big Unpacked event.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

View
Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

View
Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

View
Logitech's G923 racing wheel makes you feel every curve of the road

Logitech's G923 racing wheel makes you feel every curve of the road

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr