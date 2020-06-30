The Morning After: Google's $350 Pixel 4a is the best midrange phone you can buy

Google’s Pixel 4a will cost $350 and launches at the end of the month. After suffering from very detailed leaks as well as the company’s own preamble and teases, there wasn’t much left to the imagination — or press release, for that matter.

Good job, then, that we have our own detailed review from Cherlynn Low ready to go — it scored 91, more on that below. On top of that, we explain how the Pixel 4a came out so cheap and when you can expect a 5G version.

Pixel 4a review: The best $350 phone

Google proves, again, it is the ruler of midrange phones with the Pixel 4a. It offers flagship-quality cameras, fast performance and good battery life for just $350. It also offers helpful Pixel-only tools like Live Caption for Calls, Call Screening, Recorder and Personal Safety features, helping it to break from the pack. Though it only comes in one color option and just a single rear camera, the Pixel 4a still manages to be the best phone for the price. Check out Cherlynn’s full verdict, right here.

PS4 game sales almost doubled during the pandemic

And the vast majority of sales were digital.

Sucker Punch

In its financial earnings earlier, Sony reported it sold 91 million PS4 games during the three-month period leading up to June 30th, 2020. That's an 83 percent increase on the 49.8 million sales it reported for the same quarter last year. First-party exclusives sold impressively as well — 18.5 million copies total — buoyed by Naughty Dog's long-awaited sequel to The Last of Us.

Sony also offered some PS5 updates for old peripherals and controllers. You can use your old DualShock 4 controllers with the new console, but only for older games. Your PlayStation camera will also work with the PlayStation 5 but will require a special adapter that the company says will be free of charge.

Virgin Galactic reveals its Mach 3 aircraft design

Virgin Galactic

On Monday, Virgin Galactic unveiled the initial design concepts for its March 3 high-speed plane, a delta-wing aircraft that will carry nine to 19 people and fly at an altitude of 60,000 feet. The company also signed a non-binding memo with Rolls-Royce to collaborate on designing and developing engine propulsion technology for high-speed commercial aircraft.

