Sony's WH-CH720N wireless headphones are down to $98, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

The Sony WH-CH720N ANC headphones are on sale for $98 at Amazon. That’s a discount of 35 percent and matches previous lows. You can get them for $2 more direct from Sony. The WH-CH720N headphones offer great sound quality, capable ANC, decent battery life and a comfortable fit. Engadget's Billy Steele gave them a 79 in his review. They're a great deal at this price, but Billy did note that the plastic exterior felt a little cheap, there's no automatic pausing and the noise cancellation struggles to fully block human voices — though the transparency mode sounds very natural.

I should also point out that our recommendation for a budget pair of headphones is Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT which are also $79, though not on sale.