In case things weren't already surreal enough, you might want to check out this video of the Travis Scott 'Astronomical' experience that just debuted in Fortnite. In a world where none of us are going to concerts, it drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers to a unique setup with the musician's avatar leading people through space, underwater and right back to the game's map. If you've ever been to a concert like this, you probably didn't remember it afterward.

New ARM-powered Macs could arrive in 2021

It would give Apple even more control over the platform instead of relying on Intel.

The company is reportedly planning three Mac processors based on the A14, a yet-to-be-confirmed chip that is expected to power the next iPhone. Apple will use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the same firm responsible for its iPhone and iPad processors, to build the new Mac chipsets, according to Bloomberg. And, if all goes to plan, the first hardware featuring the new design will reportedly be sold next year.

Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

The Volvo–Gheely joint venture plans to start deliveries of its first pure EV this summer.

More than a year after Polestar unveiled its stylish, all-electric Polestar 2, the company announced that the EV will cost $59,900 in the US. That isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s close enough to the Model 3’s $40,000 price to make it a solid competitor. While it's arguably better looking than the Model 3, it has similar specs. Its 78 kWh battery delivers a range of roughly 275 miles, and it packs 408 horsepower.

This robot dog is chipping in to help COVID-19 patients

Spot is allowing healthcare workers to remotely triage potential cases

Boston Dynamics announced that its Spot robots are helping healthcare providers to triage patients remotely at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The company is sharing the hardware and software behind this robotic telehealth approach, and it hopes other mobile robotics platforms will take advantage of the tech.

The platform uses an iPad and a two-way radio mounted to a Spot robot. Healthcare workers can guide the robots through triage tents where patients suspected to have COVID-19 are asked to line up for an initial assessment. Doctors and nurses can speak with the patients from a safe distance, possibly even their own homes.

