Beyond recapping some of the key stories from the last few days, make sure you don't miss some of the new stories that hit on Friday, like our Chromebook Flip review or a look back at the Apollo 13 mission. I'm still stuck on this slick Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition Xbox One X. The details that went into it are top-notch, from the glow in the dark paint to the extra LED.

The only thing I can’t figure out is Microsoft’s timing -- shipping this in June puts it out just a few months before the Xbox Series X hits. The game’s delay probably threw a wrench in plans to put it out sooner, but this would be nice to have under my 4K TV now instead of later.

-- Richard

The Engadget Podcast: iPhone SE, OnePlus 8 Pro and a ton of new phones

With Motorola on deck next week.

Engadget

On this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco to rip into the glorious phone news that’s been bombarding us these past two weeks. Is it time to take OnePlus seriously as a flagship maker? Can LG save itself with a rebranding campaign or should it pivot to making baked goods? We tackle all these searing questions, and recommend some fun entertainment options as always.

Stay tuned to the end of the episode for an interview with Nathaniel Halpern, writer and creator of the new show Tales from the Loop, which is available on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Chromebook Flip C436 review

ASUS missed the sweet spot.

Engadget

The Flip C436 is well-designed, fast, and has a great keyboard and solid screen. But Engadget Deputy Managing Editor -- and frequent Chrome OS evangelist -- Nathan Ingraham says this one isn’t as easy to recommend as its predecessors, due to its relatively high starting price ($799) and mediocre battery life. Read on for more details.

'Minecraft' looks like a whole new game with NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing

You’ve never seen ‘Minecraft’ like this before.

NVIDIA

Still need a reason to believe in ray-tracing technology? Take a look at the pictures and videos from Devindra Hardawar’s experience with the NVIDIA Ray Tracing Worlds pack.

“You can almost feel the sunlight on your face. These are "god rays," volumetric light scattering effects meant to evoke the way sunlight peaks through clouds. While they can sometimes seem overused, like the way J.J. Abrams is notorious for throwing lens flares on everything, seeing god rays deployed realistically with ray tracing was simply breathtaking.”

