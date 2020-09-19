The Morning After: What the app store 'ban' means for TikTok and WeChat

Barring some kind of reprieve, listings for TikTok and WeChat will disappear from US app stores tomorrow. What happens after that? It’s tough to say, but Karissa Bell has broken down everything we know so far.

Peacock

As far as surprising tech news on Friday, we didn’t see a flood of PS5 or RTX 3080 pre-orders open up, but NBCUniversal and Roku suddenly squashed their beef. Their dispute over how to handle advertising has gone away, and some time soon, you’ll be able to stream Peacock content via Roku. It’s the smallest possible victory, but I guess we’ll take it.

-- Richard

Apple Watch Series 6, Oculus Quest 2, RTX 3080 and more!

This week, it’s (almost) all about Apple as Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Valentina Palladino to dive into Apple’s event on Tuesday. Is the new Apple Watch Series 6 impressive? Is $279 for the Watch SE a good price? Then, Devindra tells us about his review of the Oculus Quest 2 and NVIDIA’s RTX 3080.

Check out discounts on phones like Galaxy Note 20 and Motorola Edge.

Apple's AirPods Pro remain at their lowest price ever — only $199 — and the latest MacBook Air is $100 off. Those in need of a new smartphone can grab the latest from Samsung for $200 less and the solid Beats Solo Pro headphones are down to $199.

Android needs to improve at supporting desktop-style environments and apps

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are both beautiful, luxurious slabs of glass and metal. They sport 11-inch and 12.4-inch screens respectively, with pleasantly thin bezels all around. You can attach the S Pen magnetically to their backs and slap on the company’s cover to keep it in place more securely. Cherlynn Low explains why they make for solid tablets, but struggle as potential replacements for a PC, despite all of Samsung’s tweaks.

