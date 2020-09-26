The Morning After: How AI shapes the world of 'Flight Simulator'

Am I having a nightmare or did Amazon really announce a security camera that flies around inside your house? I can’t quite get over this being a thing that exists, but with the way things go, we’ll probably have a roundup of twenty similar devices in a couple of months.

If you prefer your flights relaxing instead of unsettling, then Flight Simulator is still your best bet. Before you flip through the key stories from Friday and earlier this week, read Devindra Hardawar’s interview that explores how cloud servers are helping make it a “living game.”

-- Richard

Our Apple Watch SE review and Microsoft buys Bethesda

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into Microsoft’s massive (and surprising!) acquisition of Bethesda, and all of the other ZeniMax Media studios. Also, Cherlynn talks about her experience with the Apple Watch SE — is it enough to tempt her away from Android?

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Continue reading.

iPadOS 14 is missing the iOS App Gallery, but the Pencil experience is much better now.

Apple’s tablet hasn’t changed much from last year, except that it charges and runs a bit faster. The improvements are small but notable, and combine with tweaks in iPadOS 14 to make for an extremely flexible, powerful device, even if the base model’s 32GB of storage is looking a little small these days.

Continue reading.

And a 10,000mAh battery with a kickstand for $30.

The Apple Watch Series 6 saw its first discount at Amazon (only on a few models, but it’s better than nothing) and the 512GB model of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro dropped by $200. Amazon’s also running a good sale on its newest Fire HD tablets, shaving up to $40 off their normal prices.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Continue reading.