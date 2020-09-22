Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

The Morning After: Tesla's 'Battery Day' is here and Xbox pre-orders start

Microsoft bought the studios behind Doom and Fallout to boost Game Pass.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
77 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

View
NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
Royole's FlexPai 2 5G foldable phone costs under $1,500

Royole's FlexPai 2 5G foldable phone costs under $1,500

View
The Morning After: Tesla's 'Battery Day' is here and Xbox pre-orders start

The Morning After: Tesla's 'Battery Day' is here and Xbox pre-orders start

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr