Xbox One X is $100 off during Microsoft's E3 sale

The 4K version of the console will be $100 cheaper through June 17th. Various bundles are available for $400. Like other Xbox One S bundles, you'll get $50 off the Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition bundle ($250), as well as the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ($200). There are discounts on controllers too.

And then, of course, you can save on a huge number of games until June 17th, including quite a number of recent releases. Anthem is on sale for $30 (though Amazon has a version for $24) and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is down from $60 to $48. Other relative newcomers including Kingdom Hearts III ($30), Mortal Kombat 11 ($50), The Division 2 ($39) and the Resident Evil 2 remake ($36) are on sale too.

You can snap up plenty of other games at a discount over the next 10 days, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 ($35), Battlefield V ($28), Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ($32) and Sea of Thieves ($25). Also worth checking out are Hitman 2 ($24), Mega Man 11 ($17), Monster Hunter: World ($20), Star Wars Battlefront II ($7.50) and Titanfall 2 ($4.50).

You can expect daily deals as well. Today's is half off Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Digital Deluxe Edition, which has dropped to $50.