Xbox One X is $100 off during Microsoft's E3 sale

It's one of the most wonderful times of the year for gamers as E3 is upon us. Not only will the next week or so bring more game announcements than you can shake a stick at, but you can expect sales galore from many of the big hitters. Microsoft, for one, has stepped up to the plate with an array of deals, including a hefty discount on Xbox One X.
Sponsored Links
The 4K version of the console will be $100 cheaper through June 17th. Various bundles are available for $400. Like other Xbox One S bundles, you'll get $50 off the Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition bundle ($250), as well as the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ($200). There are discounts on controllers too.
And then, of course, you can save on a huge number of games until June 17th, including quite a number of recent releases. Anthem is on sale for $30 (though Amazon has a version for $24) and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is down from $60 to $48. Other relative newcomers including Kingdom Hearts III ($30), Mortal Kombat 11 ($50), The Division 2 ($39) and the Resident Evil 2 remake ($36) are on sale too.
You can snap up plenty of other games at a discount over the next 10 days, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 ($35), Battlefield V ($28), Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ($32) and Sea of Thieves ($25). Also worth checking out are Hitman 2 ($24), Mega Man 11 ($17), Monster Hunter: World ($20), Star Wars Battlefront II ($7.50) and Titanfall 2 ($4.50).
You can expect daily deals as well. Today's is half off Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Digital Deluxe Edition, which has dropped to $50.