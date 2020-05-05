The Morning After: Amazon's TikTok ban was just some kind of mistake

Amazon has been in the streaming video game for a long time, but you wouldn’t know it by trying to navigate the company’s awkward streaming interface. The good news is that its Prime Video subscription package has better content on the way, but the bad news is that most people won’t be able to find all of it.

Nicole Lee dug into the service’s “utter mess of an interface” to figure out why it’s so bad, and offer some ideas about how to make it better. My only recommendation? Watch Patriot, ASAP -- it’s weird but worth the trouble.

-- Richard

Amazon email banning TikTok on employee phones was an 'error'

What?

Early Friday, a number of Amazon employees received an email telling them the TikTok app is now prohibited from all employee phones that can “access Amazon email,” and that employees need to remove the app by Friday in order for email access to continue.

It was a bit confusing, since no specific security risk from the app was cited. Things grew even more confusing by the evening, when Amazon issued a statement saying “This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error. There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok.”

The Engadget Podcast: Thunderbolt 4, Snapdragon 865 Plus and Facebook's latest mess

Back from the July 4th break.

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about Intel’s Thunderbolt 4 standard, and what it means for your next PC. We also dive into Qualcomm’s latest announcements, including the gaming-focused Snapdragon 865 Plus. And finally, we explore why Facebook just can’t seem to do much right these days.

