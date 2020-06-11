The Morning After: Google released the Android 11 beta

Even as pandemic-related lockdown policies ease, movie theaters everywhere remain closed and some may never reopen. It doesn’t feel quite right to have a summer without trips to the movies, but you might be able to replicate the experience for a few guests right at home. LG’s PH30N projector tries to fill the gap with a portable design and $400 price.

LG

Of course, it’s only 720p, so if your aspirations lean toward the IMAX end of things, with features like 4K and HDR, then you will want to read our higher-end suggestions (or spend a little extra for more of those all-important lumens). But if the plan is to find a conveniently placed wall to have the kids watch Artemis Fowl on a bigger screen than usual, it might get the job done.

-- Richard

P.S. -- Don’t forget, the big PS5 games showcase takes place this afternoon at 4 PM ET.

The Android 11 public beta is officially here

You can test out the new OS if you're willing to deal with potential bugs.

Engadget

After a bunch of delays, Android 11’s public beta has landed. If you have a Pixel 2 phone or newer, you can pick up the experimental update right here.

What’s new? The changes revolve around communication apps and improved privacy features and controls. For example, instead of only being able to allow apps to have access to things like your camera, mic and location “All the time” or “Only while using app,” the new software will enable one-time permissions. The app will be able to request permission again the next time you use it. Permissions for less-frequently-used apps will also auto-reset after a set time. Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low has already spent some time with Android 11 -- read up on how the new features fare.

Intel's '3D' Lakefield chips arrive for foldables and ultrathin laptops

Get ready for something new.

Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation

So what does Intel have planned in the face of rumors that Apple is close to building its own CPUs for Macs? Try these Lakefield processors. Dubbed “Intel Core processors with hybrid technology,” they combine i3 and i5 CPUs with low-power Atom cores. In an arrangement similar to the big.Little setup Qualcomm uses, they divide tasks between the cores they’re most suited to, ideally extending battery life without limiting performance. They won’t be speed demons, but they can run Windows programs built for x86 chips without struggling.

And with 3D packaging technology -- think layer cake vs. pancake -- Intel says these chips can contain all of that in smaller spaces than usual, making them ideal for thin and light devices. They’re also Intel’s first chips with “native dual internal display pipes” that can help push dual-screen and foldable devices. A version of Samsung’s Galaxy Book S with the new chips inside is slated to ship this month, followed by Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Fold later this year.

The world’s first smartwatch had the same issues we have today

Seiko's Ruputer had terrible battery life and a limited UI.

Back in 1998, Seiko launched arguably the world’s first smartwatch. Reflecting the PDAs of the time, it did calendars, calculators and a few other things, docking with your PC and running on two humble watch batteries -- as long as they lasted. The struggles of the Seiko Ruputer were the same ones facing wearables now.

