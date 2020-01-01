The Morning After: Apple's Project Titan car could start production in 2024

As the year comes to a close, some of Engadget’s writers have highlighted the games they enjoyed the most in 2020. With new and old games on the list, it’s probably not surprising to see picks like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghosts of Tsushima, Hades and Fall Guys on the list, but Cyberpunk 2077 might shock you.

Still, it’s worth giving games from the Before Times a shot, too, so don’t overlook mentions for Red Dead Redemption 2 or… Mario 64?

— Richard Lawler

The design is ‘next-level,’ according to one source.

According to a report from Reuters, Apple could start production on its own electric vehicle as early as 2024. At the heart of the car is a battery that features a “breakthrough” monocell design, possibly using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry that doesn’t require cobalt. However, Reuters warns that pandemic-related delays could push back production into 2025 or later, and there’s a chance Apple will decide to reduce the scope of the project.

There’s also a new beachside farm to experience.

Stardew Valley’s 1.5 content update is available to download today on PC. According to developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, it will come to consoles sometime early next year, with a release on mobile devices to follow later — though there’s no definitive timeline for the latter just yet.

The biggest change is a new couch co-op mode that builds on Stardew Valley’s existing multiplayer functionality. It allows you and up to three other people to play on the same screen. You can start playing co-op by asking Robin the Carpenter to build a cabin on your farm. There’s also an option that enables co-op play as soon as you start a new game.

Quibi gets a mention in the trailer.

The special, which “tells the story of the dreadful year that was” according to its synopsis, blends news footage with appearances (and probably acidic comments) from fictional characters. The trailer includes some of the well-known faces who appear in Death to 2020, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.

