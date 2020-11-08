Get this Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $20

Right off the bat, it offers greater flexibility than the standard Apple Watch charger. You can easily carry this portable device in your pocket along with the rest of your everyday carry essentials, as well as hook it to any backpack or briefcase. So, no matter what you have in store for the day, you can charge your Apple Watch on the move.

It also provides you with more convenience since you streamline your charging experience with this smart keychain. The device replaces the typical charging cable with a microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge your touch-sensitive Apple Watch. All you need to do is place your smartwatch on the keychain's magnetic center ring, freely adjust it to the perfect position thanks to its strong magnetic absorption and watch its four LED lights to track the status of your Apple Watch's charge. In other words, this charger's innovative design makes it easy to use while its 950mAh lithium-ion battery provides a quick power boost, regardless of which Apple Watch you own.

Smartwatches, like the Apple Watch, are great tools for managing a hectic schedule, communication with family and coworkers, personal fitness and so much more. The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain helps you get the most from your Apple Watch on the move, which is just one of the many reasons it has a 5/5 star customer rating. Typically $49, it's on sale for a limited time for $20, 59% off its original cost.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.