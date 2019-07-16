The best smartphones, tablets and smartwatches for students

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Some people swear by the iPad Pro for note-taking, and thankfully, Apple took just about everything that made the tablet ideal for schoolwork and transplanted it into a more affordable package. This is the first iPad Air that Apple has made in three years, and the wait was worth it: The new Air shares a processor with last year's iPhone XS and is compatible with Apple's Pencil and Smart Keyboard accessories. Because of the way the tablet market has been shrinking, you'd also be hard-pressed to find a device with a 10.5-inch screen that looks as good as this one.



More importantly, the Air is going to get better with time. We already know that iPadOS packs significant enhancements to performance and multitasking, but new additions -- like the ability to save and manage files directly on the tablet -- mean the iPad Air will be better-suited for getting work done.