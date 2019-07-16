The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room
If you're willing to spend a little more, you can get a lot better quality with Vizio's latest TVs. These 2019 models include support for both Google's Chromecast streaming and Apple AirPlay for maximum cross-compatibility. Just like the TCL 5 Series you'll find support for HDR with Dolby Vision, but these also include local LED dimming that gives even more precise backlighting and contrast.
If there's some graduation money burning a hole in your pocket, go big with the P Series Quantum model and grab a 65-inch for $1,349. Or, save something for your summer abroad and select a 55-inch M-Series Quantum for $649 -- if you can live with half the number of local dimming zones.
Your best TV value right now is this 2018 model from TCL. Just like last year, you can get 4K and HDR for just under $400, while this one includes support for Dolby Vision to make sure your late-night Netflix and Amazon Prime streams have the right contrast and color. Plus, it's powered by Roku's software so you're getting all the benefits of that platform built right in.
It won't cost too much on the front end, and as you continue to upgrade for 4K game consoles -- or 4K game streaming -- it's ready to go. Maybe someone will eventually beat its performance-to-price ratio, but right now it's the best option for people on a budget.
With a starting price of $180, the 4K Apple TV is pricey but it might be worth dipping into your textbook budget. Sure, you can get AirPlay and even Apple TV+ on other hardware now, but the latest software update lets it link up with PlayStation and Xbox controllers to make it a true all-in-one entertainment machine.
All told, between key exclusives Apple has lined up for its forthcoming Arcade game streaming service and the explosion of cloud gaming options, this might be the system on which you can play the most titles going into 2020. Factor in its slick zero sign-on setup for cable-powered apps and it will keep you tuned into the channels your parents are already paying for.
