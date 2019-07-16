The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

PRODUCT SUMMARY

If you're willing to spend a little more, you can get a lot better quality with Vizio's latest TVs. These 2019 models include support for both Google's Chromecast streaming and Apple AirPlay for maximum cross-compatibility. Just like the TCL 5 Series you'll find support for HDR with Dolby Vision, but these also include local LED dimming that gives even more precise backlighting and contrast.



If there's some graduation money burning a hole in your pocket, go big with the P Series Quantum model and grab a 65-inch for $1,349. Or, save something for your summer abroad and select a 55-inch M-Series Quantum for $649 -- if you can live with half the number of local dimming zones.