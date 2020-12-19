The Morning After: The 'Cyberpunk 2077' spiral continues

After Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation store, what could happen next? Well, Microsoft is still willing to sell the game on Xbox, but it has matched Sony’s offer with refunds for anyone who wants one. Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red itself will refund gamers who bought it on disc if their retailer won’t, but you’ll have to hurry -- it will only accept requests until the 21st, which is two days from now.

If you’re wondering how we got into this mess, then Jessica Conditt has all the answers available to your question: What the hell is going on with Cyberpunk 2077? If you’re in the group of people playing (and, despite all odds, possibly enjoying) the game, the developers have released yet another patch. The 1.05 hotfix addresses a bunch of quest problems, and may help HDR look better on your PlayStation or Xbox console -- try it out.

Last but not least, if you prefer gaming-related news that inspires joy, try Nintendo’s 15 minute tour of the Super Nintendo World theme park, hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto.

The biggest winners and losers of tech in 2020

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra look back at 2020 to figure out who were the biggest winners and losers of tech. From Apple’s M1 chip to the downfall of Quibi, it was a year of serious highs and lows for the tech industry, especially once you factor how the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Perfect timing.

Believe it or not, there are still sales you can grab and some of those gadgets could still arrive before Christmas. Of note are sales on the Apple Watch SE, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro and a powerful configuration of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. For any other ideas, don’t forget to check out the 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

If Intel and Qualcomm can’t keep up with Apple’s M1, then what’s the next move?

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is developing in-house ARM processors to power its Surface devices and cloud infrastructure. While there aren’t many details on the project yet, Bloomberg reports the company is working on a chip that it plans to use in its data centers. It’s also exploring the option of using that same design in its Surface lineup of computers — though notes it’s more likely to use the processor in a cloud context than in its computers.

