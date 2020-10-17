The Morning After: NASA looks at LTE for lunar missions

This week had a bit of everything, but Apple’s iPhone 12 series event took top billing. They bring support for a new wireless charging setup, but don’t have a revolutionary look on paper. Maybe that feeling will change once we’ve had some hands-on time, since this lineup adds new options for smaller or larger devices.

Still, iffy speeds and coverage make the addition of 5G less of an event than it should be, and could keep some of us hanging onto our old phones for a little longer.

-- Richard Lawler

iPhone 12, Pixel reviews and Xbox Series X preview

Devindra and Cherlynn take a look at some of the more controversial and outstanding discussions about Apple’s latest and greatest. Then, we talk about Cherlynn’s experience reviewing the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, and Jessica Conditt joins our hosts to talk about the Xbox Series X after having spent three weeks with the console.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Sale prices are still available for AirPods Pro, 8th-generation iPads and Roku players.

Amazon basically used its event to kick off the holiday shopping season, which means there are still some deals available that are worth your time (and there will be more to come over the next month or so). Competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart also still have some “anti-Prime Day” discounts going on today. We’ve gathered the best ones here so you don’t have to go searching for them online.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

No 5G?

This week, the space agency said it will provide Nokia with $14.1 million in funding to build out a 4G LTE cellular network on the lunar surface. The contract is part of $370 million in new Artemis funding NASA announced this week, and is part of the planning to visit the moon again by 2024.

Continue reading.