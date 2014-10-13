Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

The Morning After: We reviewed Google's new Nest Audio smart speaker

The iPhone 12 event is next week, and we're learning more about the PS5.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
53 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony finally reveals which PS4 games won't work on PS5

Sony finally reveals which PS4 games won't work on PS5

View
Google Nest Audio review: A steal at $100

Google Nest Audio review: A steal at $100

View
Instagram's Layout feature adds collages to your Stories

Instagram's Layout feature adds collages to your Stories

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Comcast tests tech that enables gigabit upload speeds over cable

Comcast tests tech that enables gigabit upload speeds over cable

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr