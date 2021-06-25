Learn Raspberry Pi and robotics programming for $20

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

The robotics field is growing quickly, but it’s also quite dense, requiring skills in both programming and electronics. If you want to pursue robotics either professionally or as a hobby, be prepared to climb a steep learning curve.

The road ahead is difficult, but the 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle makes it both fun and rewarding. These courses will help you learn the essential concepts and practices that are used in programming and robotics. Right now you can get this bundle for $20 while it’s still on sale .

This bundle contains five courses that amount to 43 hours hours of content. Lifetime access to all course materials will give you the time to study at your own pace while practicing what you learn. Working with Raspberry Pi and programming interactive technology requires considerable effort, and this bundle will help your work pay off through hands-on projects that you can use in the real world.

If you’re new to programming and robotics in general, you should tackle the three beginners courses first. Here, you’ll master the basics of ROS2, Raspberry Pi and Arduino by learning how to write code using languages like Python and C++ to control your hardware. The projects you’ll find include a robot, a surveillance system and an obstacle detection application.

All of these courses are led by Edouard Renard, a software engineer and entrepreneur who’s most famous for creating a robot arm from scratch using Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu, and ROS. Renard now spends his time creating educational material for students interested in electronics and robotics.

With The 2021 Raspberry PI & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle, you’ll learn everything you need to start programming interactive devices with controller boards. Right now, you can get lifetime access to all five courses for $20 , or just $4 per course.

