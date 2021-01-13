The Razer Blade 15 vs. Alienware's M15 and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

This week’s CES may have been a little more sedate than usual, but gaming laptops still made a strong showing at the virtual show, with companies like Razer, Alienware and ASUS showing off their latest portable beasts. If you’re looking to add one of this year’s 15-inch machines to your gaming setup, we’ve lined up the specs of some of the more notable ones announced so far so you can suss out which one might be ready to handle your favorite games of 2021 and beyond. These are only the specs, however — for a real rundown on how each device handles, stay tuned for our full reviews later this year.
|
|
Price
|
Starts at $1,700
|
Starts at $2,150
|
Starts at $2,900
|
Dimensions
|
355 x 235 x 19.9 mm (13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches)
|
360.3 x 276.32 x 20.5 mm (14.19 x 10.88 x 0.72 inches)
|
360 x 268 x 20.9 mm (14.17 x 10.55 x 0.82 inches)
|
Weight
|
2.09 kg (4.6 pounds)
|
2.11 kg (4.65 pounds) /
|
2.4 kg (5.3 pounds)
|
OS
|
Windows 10
|
Windows 10
|
Windows 10
|
Display
|
15.6-inch LCD or OLED
|
15.6-inch LCD or OLED
|
15.6-inch IPS LCD
|
Resolution
|
1,920 x 1,080 /
|
1,920 x 1,080 /
|
1,920 x 1,080 /
|
Refresh rate
|
144 / 165 / 240 / 360 Hz
|
300 / 60 Hz
|
120 / 300 Hz
|
Processor
|
Intel Core i7-10750H /
|
Intel Core i7-10870H /
|
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H /
|
Memory
|
16 / 32 GB
|
8 / 16 / 32 GB
|
8 / 16 GB
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30XX
|
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|
Storage
|
512 GB / 1 TB
|
256 / 512 GB
|
1 / 2 TB
|
Ports
|
Gigabit Ethernet, SD reader
|
Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 (x3), USB-C, Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port, Mini-Display Port, HDMI, microSD reader
|
Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 (x3), USB-C, HDMI, microSD reader
|
Wireless
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
Battery
|
65 WHr
|
86 Whr
|
90 Whr
* Specs listed are base or standard configurations and may not reflect all options available at checkout.