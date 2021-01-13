Latest in Gaming

The Razer Blade 15 vs. Alienware's M15 and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

How do the premiere gaming laptops of CES stack up?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
25m ago
Razer vs. Alienware vs. ASUS
This week’s CES may have been a little more sedate than usual, but gaming laptops still made a strong showing at the virtual show, with companies like Razer, Alienware and ASUS showing off their latest portable beasts. If you’re looking to add one of this year’s 15-inch machines to your gaming setup, we’ve lined up the specs of some of the more notable ones announced so far so you can suss out which one might be ready to handle your favorite games of 2021 and beyond. These are only the specs, however — for a real rundown on how each device handles, stay tuned for our full reviews later this year.

Razer Blade 15

Alienware M15 R4

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Price

Starts at $1,700

Starts at $2,150

Starts at $2,900

Dimensions

355 x 235 x 19.9 mm (13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches)

360.3 x 276.32 x 20.5 mm (14.19 x 10.88 x 0.72 inches)

360 x 268 x 20.9 mm (14.17 x 10.55 x 0.82 inches)

Weight

2.09 kg (4.6 pounds)

2.11 kg (4.65 pounds) /
2.5 kg (5.5 pounds)

2.4 kg (5.3 pounds)

OS

Windows 10

Windows 10

Windows 10

Display

15.6-inch LCD or OLED

15.6-inch LCD or OLED

15.6-inch IPS LCD

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 /
2,560 x 1,440 /
3,840 x 2,160

1,920 x 1,080 /
3,840 x 2,160

1,920 x 1,080 /
3,840 x 2,160

Refresh rate

144 / 165 / 240 / 360 Hz

300 / 60 Hz

120 / 300 Hz

Processor

Intel Core i7-10750H /
Intel Core i7-10875H

Intel Core i7-10870H /
Intel Core i9-10980HK

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H /
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Memory

16 / 32 GB

8 / 16 / 32 GB

8 / 16 GB

Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30XX

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Storage

512 GB / 1 TB

256 / 512 GB
1 / 2 / 4 TB

1 / 2 TB

Ports

Gigabit Ethernet, SD reader

Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 (x3), USB-C, Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port, Mini-Display Port, HDMI, microSD reader

Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 (x3), USB-C, HDMI, microSD reader

Wireless

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

Battery

65 WHr

86 Whr

90 Whr

* Specs listed are base or standard configurations and may not reflect all options available at checkout.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

