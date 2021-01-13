The Razer Blade 15 vs. Alienware's M15 and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

This week’s CES may have been a little more sedate than usual, but gaming laptops still made a strong showing at the virtual show, with companies like Razer, Alienware and ASUS showing off their latest portable beasts. If you’re looking to add one of this year’s 15-inch machines to your gaming setup, we’ve lined up the specs of some of the more notable ones announced so far so you can suss out which one might be ready to handle your favorite games of 2021 and beyond. These are only the specs, however — for a real rundown on how each device handles, stay tuned for our full reviews later this year.

Razer Blade 15 Alienware M15 R4 ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE Price Starts at $1,700 Starts at $2,150 Starts at $2,900 Dimensions 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm (13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches) 360.3 x 276.32 x 20.5 mm (14.19 x 10.88 x 0.72 inches) 360 x 268 x 20.9 mm (14.17 x 10.55 x 0.82 inches) Weight 2.09 kg (4.6 pounds) 2.11 kg (4.65 pounds) /

2.5 kg (5.5 pounds) 2.4 kg (5.3 pounds) OS Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Display 15.6-inch LCD or OLED 15.6-inch LCD or OLED 15.6-inch IPS LCD Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 /

2,560 x 1,440 /

3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 /

3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 /

3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate 144 / 165 / 240 / 360 Hz 300 / 60 Hz 120 / 300 Hz Processor Intel Core i7-10750H /

Intel Core i7-10875H Intel Core i7-10870H /

Intel Core i9-10980HK AMD Ryzen 7 5800H /

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Memory 16 / 32 GB 8 / 16 / 32 GB 8 / 16 GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30XX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Storage 512 GB / 1 TB 256 / 512 GB

1 / 2 / 4 TB 1 / 2 TB Ports Gigabit Ethernet, SD reader Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 (x3), USB-C, Alienware Graphics Amplifier Port, Mini-Display Port, HDMI, microSD reader Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 (x3), USB-C, HDMI, microSD reader Wireless 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax Battery 65 WHr 86 Whr 90 Whr

* Specs listed are base or standard configurations and may not reflect all options available at checkout.