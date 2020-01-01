Sphero spins off a new company to make robots for police, military use

Sphero, the company behind robotic toys like the BB-8 robot and educational robotics kits, announced today that it’s spinning its public safety division into a new company, dubbed Company Six. It plans to commercialize robots and AI software for first responders, government, defense and “those who work in dangerous situations.” While Sphero didn’t say that Company Six will make robots for police, it sounds like the new company could be headed in that direction.
“Our team is excited to build critically-needed robotic hardware and advanced software solutions that help first responders and people with dangerous jobs,” said Company Six CEO Jim Booth, formerly Sphero’s COO.