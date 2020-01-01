Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amy Brothers via Getty Images

Sphero spins off a new company to make robots for police, military use

A BB-8 robot would be less adorable working for police.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
50m ago
Comments
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 1 : A StarWars' BB9E connected toy robot created by Sphere. Photographed at the Sphero campus in Boulder, Colorado on December 1, 2017. Sphero specializes in connected robotic toys. (Photo by Amy Brothers/ The Denver Post)
Amy Brothers via Getty Images

Sphero, the company behind robotic toys like the BB-8 robot and educational robotics kits, announced today that it’s spinning its public safety division into a new company, dubbed Company Six. It plans to commercialize robots and AI software for first responders, government, defense and “those who work in dangerous situations.” While Sphero didn’t say that Company Six will make robots for police, it sounds like the new company could be headed in that direction.

“Our team is excited to build critically-needed robotic hardware and advanced software solutions that help first responders and people with dangerous jobs,” said Company Six CEO Jim Booth, formerly Sphero’s COO.

Sphero has brought four million robots to market, including programmable tank robots, and it’s experience in mobility could come in handy. We’ve also seen it make wearables. Though so far, those have been used to create music, not keep users safe.

It’s not entirely surprising that Sphero would see an opportunity in the military and first responder space. Police in Massachusetts are reportedly testing Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot. The UK military has bomb disposal robots, and the US is testing robotic combat vehicles.

Plus, Sphero has hinted that making robotic toys isn’t as lucrative as you might think. In 2018, it cut jobs after a lousy holiday season, and it quit making licensed Disney bots like BB-8 and R2-D2. At the time, it explained that the toys didn’t sell well after their tie-in movies were released.

While it would be great to have robots that keep first responders safe, it’s still a bit disturbing to think that future robot armies might evolve from the adorable, educational toys you’ve been using for years.

In this article: robotics, robots, ai, sphero, spin off, military, first responders, defense, police, company six, toys, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

View
AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

View
Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

View
Verizon finally allows uploads on its 5G network

Verizon finally allows uploads on its 5G network

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr