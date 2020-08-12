The Morning After: Surface Duo ships September 10th for $1,399

Early Tuesday morning, a Microsoft blog post popped up revealing pricing and other details for its dual-screen Surface Duo Android device. The $1,400 handheld will go on sale September 10th, complete with its “revolutionary” 360-degree hinge that enables use of the 5.6-inch screens when it’s open or closed.

There’s not a lot of information posted yet — keep an eye on the site, we’re expecting more details shortly — but that price puts it solidly above large Android phones like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and below foldables we’ve seen so far. We’ll need some hands-on time to decide if good looks and a slick hinge are worth the price.

Xiaomi made see-through OLED TV

As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, alongside some high-spec phones, Xiaomi revealed a transparent TV, the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition. It will cost 49,999 yuan (about $7,200), but it’s also vaguely magical.

When it’s turned off, the 55-inch display looks like a piece of glass. When it’s turned on, images appear to float in thin air, or so Xiaomi says. It goes on sale in China on August 16th.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will launch in November — without ‘Halo Infinite’

We don’t have a launch date for the Xbox Series X yet, but we do have a launch month. You probably could’ve guessed a new console would launch in November, but just in case, Microsoft has confirmed things. It also revealed that instead of being a launch title, Halo Infinite will ship at some point in 2021, presumably so the developers at 343 can address some of the issues that disappointed gamers in its gameplay reveal recently.

In terms of things you can play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can try out xCloud game streaming right now. It doesn’t launch officially for another month, but Android users with the Game Pass app installed can play a few games streamed from the cloud.

NVIDIA will show off its next-gen graphics cards on September 1st

After catching our eye with a teaser, NVIDIA confirmed an event that will happen on the first day of September. At noon ET, CEO Jensen Huang will “highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics.” As the 21st anniversary of GeForce, should we expect a new 2100 Series GPU or a jump directly to 3000? We’ll find out in a couple of weeks.

