The Morning After: Google and Apple released COVID-19 contract tracing tech

Need a reason to sign up for yet another streaming service? HBO Max launches next week, but the surprise news is that in 2021, it will host a “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. For years a very loud segment of fans have clamored for a version reflecting Zack Snyder’s original vision of the DC team-up flick, and apparently execs at Warner will give them what they want.

Snyder said in an interview that this is “an entirely new thing” from the Joss Whedon-directed version that came to theaters. The Hollywood Reporter suggests it may arrive as a chaptered miniseries instead of a movie, and it could cost more than $20 million to finish. That’s a long way to go to answer a hashtag campaign, but it may reflect just how competitive the streaming wars are getting.

Apple and Google's COVID-19 contact tracing tech is ready

Just a few weeks after Google and Apple announced plans to collaborate on developing Exposure Notification technology for their mobile operating systems, the software is ready. On iPhones, it’s a part of the iOS 13.5 update rolling out now, which also makes it easier to use FaceID while wearing a mask. For Android 6.0 or above, a Play Services update will deliver it in the background.

The notification tech works through Bluetooth, with phones exchanging and storing keys whenever they’re in range of each other. Public health agencies tie into the opt-in system with their apps, and if a user tests positive, it can alert people who may have been exposed.

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

As the name suggests, this smartphone is designed to meet the needs of the US military and federal government. It touts two layers of encryption strong enough to handle top-secret data and connects to tactical radios and mission systems out of the box.

There’s a night vision mode for use by someone wearing goggles, Stealth mode cuts off all wireless communication to disappear from the grid and its touch sensitivity adjusts to account for gloved hands.

