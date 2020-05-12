The Morning After: Tesla vs. Alameda County

The iconic first-person shooter Doom has been remastered and ported to pretty much everything, from ATMs to printer screens to iPods. Now, game development enthusiast Sylvain Lefebvre has created a machine that only plays his custom port of Doom.

How? Well, Lefebvre used an FPGA (field-programmable gate array) circuit board. I’m oversimplifying hugely, but think of them as flashdrives for programming logic. These were originally meant to serve as the brains behind simpler electronics but are now being regularly used in homebrew gaming, including hardware-based emulation. Companies like Analogue Interactive use FPGA chips to create retro gaming hardware like the Mega SG -- proving the power of these things.

Lefebvre’s creation runs Doom -- and nothing else.

-- Mat

Elon Musk restarts Tesla production in defiance of county lockdown

Just can’t wait.

Tesla’s Fremont factory is in Alameda County, CA, which is still under a stay in place order due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elon Musk has previously agitated about the measures being taken to fight the outbreak, after incorrectly downplaying its potential impact, and now has decided to reopen the factory against the orders of local officials. In a tweet, Musk said, “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

There didn’t seem to be much chance local police would lead the billionaire away in cuffs, and it hasn’t happened so far. County officials have been negotiating with the company over reopening and said in a statement of their own that “We are addressing this matter using the same phased approach we use for other businesses which have violated the Order in the past, and we hope that Tesla will likewise comply without further enforcement measures.”

Engadget’s Guide to Home Entertainment: How to buy a soundbar

You don't need lots of speakers for great TV audio.

Built-in TV speakers are trash and everyone knows it. But upgrading the audio component of your home entertainment system is complicated -- and often expensive. Soundbars are better than multi-speaker setups but they, too, can cost thousands. Thankfully, you don't have to break the bank to get a solid soundbar. Our soundbar buying guide lays out everything you need to know and includes a list of our favorites for every budget.

How to find free ebooks while libraries are closed

Maybe you’re running out of shows to stream.

Shelter in place orders have almost definitely shuttered your local library. But that doesn’t mean you can’t ride out this pandemic with a stack of good books by your side -- they just might be of the digital variety. Start with your neighborhood library and then branch out. Andrew Tarantola lays out how to make the most of online book catalogs.

Motorola Razr's Android 10 update makes better use of the outer screen

Functional even when it’s folded closed.

After updating your Razr to Android 10, you can use more apps on the outer (aka Quick View) screen, including Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation and music control for apps like Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also access favorite contacts to make calls from that external display, and you can reply to messages directly from the screen using either a new Quick View keyboard or canned Smart Replies.

