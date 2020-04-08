Thanks for all your feedback on this newsletter’s makeover. We’ve refined a few design elements, but you also told us there are some bugs if you’re using Outlook to read the daily email. We’re working to fix that as soon as possible. Now, on to today’s news.

Lego’s collaboration with Nintendo on a set of Super Mario figures and ‘levels’ sounds really intriguing. It also sounds really expensive. The Starter Course is now available to pre-order for $59.99/€59.99 — the same price as a Switch game at launch. In Lego’s defense, these sets are a bit more elaborate than an Overwatch playset or other prior projects.

The Mario figure has LCD screens packed into his eyes, with a larger one set into his overalls. He also packs a built-in speaker -- no wonder he’s bigger than the typical Lego figure. The company adds that there will be a companion Lego Super Mario app for tracking scores as well as housing instruction manuals and suggestions for “other creative ways to build and play.” At these prices (the Bowser kit is just shy of $100), the replayability factor is crucial.

-- Mat

PS5 DualSense controller has a built-in mic and adaptive triggers

Meet Sony’s new gamepad.

Engadget

We haven’t actually seen the PlayStation 5 yet, but at least we’ve met its controller. The DualSense sports a two-tone look and a smaller light bar that wraps around the touchpad. The Share button has been swapped out for a Create button, which should inspire many future Twitch streamers, and a built-in microphone array promises to enable in-game chatting even if you don’t wear a headset.

And that DualSense name? Haptic feedback should provide more immersion than mere rumbling, while adaptive L2 and R2 triggers give you a feel of resistance for actions like drawing back an arrow.

Dell's XPS 15 and 17 leak with sleek new designs

Time for a new look.

Engadget

Seen the new XPS 13? Someone on Reddit put an image up showing new designs for the larger XPS 15 and 17, which give them a similar look, with tall 16:10 screens and no bezels or big USB-A ports.

What to know before buying a smartwatch

Our guide to getting the most for your money.

Engadget

Just a couple of years ago, the case for smartwatches wasn’t clear. Today, the wearable world is filled with a bunch of high-quality devices to choose from, and a few key players have pushed themselves to the front of the pack. But which one? Well, that depends on what you want, but, yes, the Apple Watch is right up there, as are some Fitbit models.

