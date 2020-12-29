The Morning After: VW shows off an EV charging robot that comes to you

Electric vehicles haven’t taken over yet, but in 2020 nearly every automaker was discussing its plans for the segment. Between regulations muscling combustion engines out and advancements in battery technology and infrastructure, the groundwork is in place for electrified vehicles to take the center stage.

Andrew Tarantola runs down the year’s biggest headlines in EVs, and yes, that naturally includes a lot of Tesla and Elon Musk discussion. Stay tuned all the way through, since conventional automakers like Volvo, Ford, Hyundai and GM had news that you shouldn’t forget about as we head into 2021. And that’s before we even get to interesting electric car startups like Lucid and Rivian.

-- Richard Lawler

Mini LED tech is coming to LG TVs.

While LG’s OLED TVs will remain their flagship product in 2021, the company is adding something new at the high end of its LCD TV line. Branded QNED, 10 new models will use Mini LED backlighting (previously seen in TCL’s 6- and 8-series LCD TVs) for more precise lighting control.

There will be 4K and 8K models introduced at CES 2021 in January, and the sizes go all the way up to 86 inches. In the biggest model, LG says this will result in more than 30,000 LED backlights, and 2,500 local dimming zones.

The company was finally ready to show it off.

VW has offered its first real-world glimpse of a mobile charger bot in action. It’s not just helpful for charging EVs away from dedicated parking spaces -- it comes to you -- but it’s cute, too. The prototype has a “face” that lights up as it grabs the battery trailer and plugs into your car.

The robot starts up either through an app or through communication with the car itself, and you won’t have to open the flap or tell the robot to disconnect -- as shown in a preview video, it knows what to do. Dedicated EV charging spaces are still rare, and VW’s idea could be useful in parking garages and other areas that need a localized, mobile, charging solution.

The "Star Trek" actor’s ashes made the trip thanks to private astronaut Richard Garriott.

Star Trek’s “Scotty” is one of the most quoted characters from the sci-fi series, and the actor that played him, James Doohan, wanted his ashes to make it into space, aboard the International Space Station. He apparently might have had this request fulfilled by Richard Garriott, one of the first private astronauts who made it to the International Space Station in late 2008. Garriott laminated the ashes into three photos of Doohan and smuggled them into his flight data file. Once aboard, he cached one of these photos under the floor of the space station’s Columbus module.

