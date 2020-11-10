The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S kick off next-gen gaming

Welcome to a new console generation. Every few years, we rotate the selection of gaming boxes, and today Microsoft kicked things off with the introduction of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The dual-pronged approach to ray traced gaming is an interesting one, and we’ll have to see if gamers are receptive to its package of cloud streaming, Xbox Game Pass and overall flexibility compared to Sony’s PS5 exclusives and DualSense controller.

If you’re trying to get your hands on one of the new Xboxes — hopefully you didn’t get bad news about a delay from Amazon — we have some advice on where to look. At this point, Walmart’s planning to put a number of consoles up for sale at about noon ET, which should give you plenty of time to lock one down before Apple’s event starts at 1 PM ET.

The end of an era.

For about 15 years, the Slingbox has pushed “placeshifting” TV in the same way TiVo introduced the concept of “timeshifting.” Now, the company’s name is more widely associated with the Sling TV streaming service, and Slingboxes will be discontinued. A note went out to customers on Monday announcing that in two years, Sling Media’s servers will shut down and cut off service to all devices.

While Sling was a popular and useful way to watch your home TV channels in remote locations, it was already dying. The company hadn’t manufactured new boxes in years, and apps for Android, Roku and macOS had already expired.

Meaning I will possibly play the PS5 remaster.

In a reversal of an earlier decision, Insomniac Games announced that PlayStation 4 players will have the ability to transfer their save files from Marvel’s Spider-Man to the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster of the game. What’s more, they won’t have to wait long to pick up where they left off, with the studio saying it plans to update the original game to enable save file exports sometime next week, around the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

Most importantly, it means we don’t have to waste hours on countless fetch quests and hunting down Spidey’s backpacks for suit upgrades.

The focus is on Apple’s homegrown silicon.

Apple announced at this year’s WWDC keynote that its 15-year partnership with Intel would soon end. In its place, new Mac models would use ARM chips, dubbed Apple Silicon, similar to those already in the iPhone and iPad. CEO Tim Cook said he expected to ship the first Mac with Apple Silicon “by the end of this year.”

Now, on Tuesday, November 10th, Apple is holding its third virtual press event of the fall, One More Thing, and we expect to see the first Apple Silicon Macs. Here’s everything we think you’ll see at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT. Watch along with us here starting at 12:30 PM ET.

