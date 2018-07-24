The Morning After: Lo-fi chill beats study mix

It's like an apology to the Mac faithful.MacBook Pro review (2018): Apple plays catch-up

According to Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar, the 2018 MacBook Pro is precisely the upgrade Mac fans have been waiting for. It's faster and fixes one of the most common keyboard issues from the last generation, that error-prone keyboard. But the upgrades come a little too late, and Apple is basically just trying to keep up with more innovative and powerful PC laptops.

'Quad-bayer' chip delivers both high resolution and low-light sensitivity.Sony unveils a giant 48-megapixel smartphone camera sensor

Sony's latest smartphone camera sensor has the "industry's highest pixel count" with 48 megapixels, bettering high-end cameras like its own A7R III -- a proper camera. It's all squeezed into a phone-sized 8.0 mm diagonal component. At the same time, four adjacent pixels can be added together during low-light shooting, yielding a 12-megapixel sensor that delivers "bright, low noise images," Sony said.

Ooops.Samsung leaked the upcoming Galaxy Watch on its own website

It's gone now, but CNET grabbed screenshots of a rose-gold 42mm Galaxy Watch on Samsung's website. Unfortunately, we don't have much else in the way of details just yet, but we're expecting to see the new Android Wear device on August 9th along with a new Galaxy Note 9.

The videos have already disappeared.So that's how Apple fixes its phones!

Eleven official-looking internal training videos leaked on YouTube and showed how repairs are made on iPhone X, iMac Pro and MacBook Pro.

The videos were apparently sourced from tweets by Arman Haji, who uploaded them to YouTube after the Twitter account was suspended. One of the things they showed was how well sites like iFixit have been able to reverse engineer the repair process; Motherboard notes that the process in the iPhone X battery-replacement video is extremely similar to that used in iFixit's own procedure.

Impressive.Mandatory physical two-factor keys cut successful phishing attacks on Google to zero

Wondering what step you should take next to enhance your security? According to Brian Krebs, since Google forced all of its 85,000+ employees to use physical two-factor authentication keys (like the ones from Yubikey), there have been zero successful phishing attacks. In over a year.

And now it's coming for us.The Andromeda galaxy ate our sister galaxy

The Andromeda galaxy is our closest galactic neighbor, and it apparently has been hiding a dark past. Scientists from the University of Michigan discovered that this sinister figure cannibalized our sibling approximately two billion years ago. That's right, at one point, the Milky Way had a sister galaxy (M32), and Andromeda ate it. Plot twist!

Also: 'Extinction' and 'OITNB'What's on TV: 'No Man's Sky' and 'Ready Player One'

No Man's Sky is reintroducing itself with the multiplayer-enabling Next expansion and a debut on Xbox One, while Netflix drops another scavenged sci-fi flick and Hulu premieres its new Stephen King series Castle Rock. Then, get ready for the Overwatch League finals this weekend on Twitch and ESPN.

Will this work for our Amazon Day purchases?Tesla reportedly asks for money back on payments to suppliers

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tesla has been sending memos to its suppliers asking for retroactive discounts. In other words, it's asking for cash back on payments it has made to these suppliers since 2016. In a statement, Tesla said: "Negotiation is a standard part of the procurement process, and now that we're in a stronger position with Model 3 production ramping, it is a good time to improve our competitive advantage in this area."

