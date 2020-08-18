The Morning After: 'Ghost of Tsushima' multiplayer is coming this fall

Am I the only PS4-owning gamer who hasn’t finished Ghost of Tsushima yet? Sucker Punch’s smash hit samurai game is one of the great last efforts of this console generation, and if you’re already looking for a new challenge, then one is on the way — and you’ll need to bring friends.

Sucker Punch

A new cooperative multiplayer mode will support two- or four-player missions that play out separately from the campaign. Start your morning off with a peek at the ominous trailer.

— Richard

Apple will give third-party Mac repair shops its stamp of approval

It started verifying iPhone repair shops last year.

Apple is planning to add authorized Mac service locations to its existing list of verified iPhone repair shops. That program kicked off last year, and 140 businesses have reportedly signed up. It’s a good sign for right-to-repair advocates, as Apple had previously limited warranty-related work to its own locations and large operations, like Best Buy, that could meet volume requirements. The new Mac program will provide parts and training to qualifying repair stores, but there’s no date yet for stores to pick up verification.

Upcoming Chrome tweaks will point out fast-loading pages and insecure forms

Breaking browser news.

Google

Starting in the M86 build, Chrome will raise a red flag on forms that are on secure HTTPS pages but aren’t actually submitted securely. Details sent through these “mixed forms” are potentially visible to lurkers, who might read or change information. Meanwhile, on Android, Google will start surfacing a new Web Vitals metric. It’s a tiny label that marks a “Fast page” based on how quickly it loaded for users in the past.

The best accessories for Nintendo Switch

Congratulations, you beat the bots and bought a Switch — now what?

Engadget

A better Switch experience isn’t just about a better gamepad or charging dock; different setups may call for different accessories, and we’ve got a few recommendations for every kind of gamer.

