Learn how to build Internet of Things devices with this $25 training

Internet of Things devices make smart homes possible, and while you can invest in expensive hardware to make your life easier, learning how to build these gadgets yourself is more affordable, not to mention more fun. However, learning about tools like Arduino and ESP32 can be overwhelming without proper guidance. The Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle offers expert instruction on ESP32, Web Server, email alerts and more, and right now it is on sale for $25 .

This bundle spans seven hours with 70 different lessons to choose from. Each course is taught by the Educational Engineering Team, a leading organization in the microcontroller industry with over 13 years of experience teaching students through practical, hands-on projects that make learning easy.

In this bundle, guides like "ESP32 + Arduino Interfacing: A Step-by-Step Course" show you how and why you should interface Arduino boards with ESP32 as well as how to connect them to the web. Similarly, "Create IoT Smart Garden with ESP32 & Blynk" contains hands-on projects that illustrate how to get live readings from sensors so you can control actuators, pumps and motors, which you can use to manage a garden and monitor its soil moisture levels, air temperature, humidity and much more.

With lifetime access, you can learn at your own pace. The skills you gain here, like reading analog input and learning to display data, will also come in handy in other technologically demanding disciplines. Upon completing these courses, you'll have the foundational knowledge necessary to design your own custom projects, whether that’s making a smart garage door opener or a home security system.

Hone your skills in electronics, robotics and more with The Internet of Things & ESP32 Arduino Beginners Course Bundle . At just $25, you can get all seven courses at less than $4 each.

