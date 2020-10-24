The Morning After: Apple enters the 5G era with the iPhone 12

New iPhones have arrived, so as you would expect, while we reviewed the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the team at iFixit pulled out their tools and pried them open. Inside, shockingly, they found phone parts, plus a few new magnets to support the MagSafe charging setup.

What they didn’t find is a battery that’s the same size or larger than last year’s devices. To squeeze 5G modems inside those slim shells, something had to give and several components took a backseat to save space. In our review Chris Velazco noted that the iPhone 12’s battery life doesn’t quite match what we saw from the iPhone 11 -- hopefully the sacrifice is worth it for faster data connections.

-- Richard Lawler

Are the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro worth it?

This week, Devindra chats with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about his iPhone 12 and 12 Pro reviews. Do they live up to the hype? Are they a decent upgrade over last year? And does 5G matter? Also, they dive into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brilliant Among Us Twitch stream, as well as the (wholly unsurprising) death of Quibi.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Continue reading.

And the RAVPower 10W Qi wireless charger with adapter is down to $16.

This week brought the lowest price ever on the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller dropping back down to an all-time-low. You can also still save hundreds on a few 2020 LG OLED smart TVs, too.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

Continue reading.

Is GaN tech worth an upgrade?

Whether or not you’re picking up a new phone this weekend, you might need a new charger. Now that USB-C chargers can power up iPhones, Androids and laptops of all stripes, figuring out which one is the best for you can be tricky. Here are a few of our favorites.

Continue reading.