Learn how to fund and run your startup with this expert-led training package

Outside an MBA or a professional mentorship, getting access to advanced business insight is extremely difficult. If you’re an entrepreneur with the vision and drive to make a small organization successful, skills like raising capital may still be out of reach because there are few affordable places where you can learn them. The Complete CEO Startups Venture Capital Bundle fills the accessibility gap by providing courses designed to guide you to becoming an effective CEP of your own company, and right now lifetime access is on sale for $40.

This bundle offers seven comprehensive courses spanning 261 lessons comprised of 17 hours of content. You can expect to learn effective strategies for startups and CEOs, capital raising practices; advice on pitching and more. With lifetime access, you'll be able to parse this information at a pace that works well for you and your company. Learn and return when you need a refresher from this bundle, which will be relevant for any business ventures you decide to pursue in the future.

Courses in this bundle explore the practices you need to run a successful company, including different methods to secure funding to keep your company operating. In the “Startups: Get Pitching for Funding Masterclass,” you'll learn how to prepare a business and financial plan, explore how to pitch to investors and get a bonus template for your pitching deck. Other courses are similarly focused on the actual skills you will need to ensure your organization runs smoothly.

Each course is taught by John Colley, who completed his Master’s Degree from Cambridge and secured an MBA with distinction from the Cass Business School in 1992. Colley has won prizes for his work, worked for 25 years as an investment banker and has advised billion-dollar global corporations using his extensive expertise. Colley leans on that experience to provide a realistic look at what you need to do to make your business work.

You can take control of your entrepreneurial future with The Complete CEO Startups Venture Capital Bundle, now running at a discounted price of $40 .

