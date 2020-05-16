Latest in Gear

Image credit: Michael Gibson/CBS

The Morning After: Another new 'Star Trek' show is coming to CBS All Access

And we have a verdict on Microsoft's new Surface audio gear.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Bioware says 'Anthem' redesign will be a 'longer process'

Bioware says 'Anthem' redesign will be a 'longer process'

View
Comcast has handed out one million cord-cutting Xfinity Flex boxes

Comcast has handed out one million cord-cutting Xfinity Flex boxes

View
Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Wait for a price drop

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Wait for a price drop

View
Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

View
Konami's delayed TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives in the US May 22nd

Konami's delayed TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives in the US May 22nd

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr