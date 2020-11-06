The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Series S reviews are in

2018’s jokes are 2020’s reality. I’m speaking, of course, about Tesla Tequila. Previously featured in an April Fool’s tweet from Elon Musk (pre-SEC settlement era), “Teslaquila” is now an actual drink you can buy. While Tesla didn’t go with the one-word name after trying to trademark it, buyers can expect an exclusive hand-blown glass bottle.

The price for this small-batch tequila is $250 per bottle, limited to two per person and only shipped to states that allow online liquor sales.

Richard Lawler

The good, the bad and the in-between of new consoles.

Microsoft’s new consoles officially go on sale next week, and we can finally tell you what we think of them. According to Devindra Hardawar, the $499 Series X is “everything we’d want in a next-generation system” with one small problem — lack of new exclusives to showcase its 4K, HDR and ray tracing power.

The $299 Series S brings many of the more powerful box’s benefits (speedy storage and a new GPU) in a cheaper, smaller package. However, as Jessica Conditt points out in her review, those benefits do come with some compromises in storage space and for playing older Xbox titles on new high-res TVs.

Detailed reviews are incoming, but here are some first impressions.

Pre-orders for the Mini and the Pro Max open today at 8 AM ET, but if you're still wondering what they look like and if you need one, check out our photos and hands-on videos before you order.

The seized Bitcoin came from someone who allegedly hacked the Silk Road.

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is in jail, but the feds are still chasing the money he made while running the dark web marketplace. This week, cryptocurrency experts noticed one of the largest transfers ever had taken place, which was a move shrouded in mystery until authorities announced they’d seized over 69,000 Bitcoin from a wallet linked to the marketplace.

So how did they get the digital currency, which is now worth more than $1 billion? According to the criminal complaint, an “Individual X” stole it from the Silk Road and sat on it until now. The government knows who this person is but so far isn’t giving up any more details.

