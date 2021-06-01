The Morning After: Which 2-in-1 laptop is the best?

This week was a whirlwind of new game systems, iPhones of all sizes and the first Macs with Apple’s M1 CPU inside. Our podcast crew can help make sense of everything that went down, but for something outside of games and Apple, Cherlynn Low lists the best 2-in-1 laptops you might be able to get right now.

-- Richard Lawler

Apple's new M1 chip, Macs and our iPhone reviews

This week, we go over our deeper thoughts on Apple’s announcements from its Mac event on Tuesday. Does Apple have a better shot at making ARM-based laptops work than Microsoft? Plus, our hosts take a closer look at our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max reviews and share more thoughts on the PlayStation 5.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Aukey’s 3-in-1 wireless charger is down to about $20.

While most of the sales in Best Buy’s Single’s Day sale earlier this week have expired, there continue to be other deals you can snag right now. Apple’s AirPods Pro remain at a new all-time low on Amazon, Razer gaming peripherals are deeply discounted and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale yet again.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

These vehicles could handle tasks like overtaking without driver intervention or prompts.

Honda’s first level 3 vehicle will be a version of its Legend sedan equipped with a Traffic Jam Pilot feature. It should arrive before the end of the company’s fiscal year, or no later than March 2021.

