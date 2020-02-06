What to expect from Samsung's Galaxy S20 event

However, the most significant physical change is that neither phone looks like it'll have a headphone jack. You could have guessed this was coming when Samsung announced the Note 10 and Galaxy Fold -- both without the jack. Still, it's fair to say most Samsung fans will be disappointed -- especially since the company was one of the last notable holdouts.

From a software perspective, we're not expecting a major overhaul like we saw last year with One UI. That said, Samsung could introduce the AirDrop-like Quick Share. Just like AirDrop, it will let you quickly and easily transfer files between two Samsung phones so you can share memes, videos and photos with friends and family.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Rumors also suggest Samsung plans to announce a more expensive variant of the S20+ called the S20 Ultra, which takes all the features of that phone and one-ups them. Nowhere is this more apparent than with the S20 Ultra's main camera array, which makes most other flagship phone cameras look tame by comparison. Leading the spec sheet, according to Bloomberg, is a 108-megapixel main camera -- double the highest-resolution sensor on the other S20 phones.

The S20 Ultra will also get a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Samsung will reportedly pair this camera with software called Space Zoom. Together, they'll give the Ultra 10x optical zoom, 30x hybrid zoom and an insane-sounding 100x digital zoom. Rounding out the package is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a ToF sensor and a 40-megapixel front-facing camera -- presumably, so you can take selfies that capture every pore on your face in far too much detail.

The S20 Ultra may also one-up the S20+ in the display and internal specs departments. It's reported 6.9-inch display puts it close to Mate 20 X territory in terms of screen size. Like the S20's display, it will be a 120Hz 20:9 panel. Additionally, the top-spec model could come with as much as 16GB of RAM, up from the 12GB of RAM in the S20 and S20+. In terms of storage, the S20 Ultra will come 512GB -- with an additional 1TB of storage thanks to a microSD slot.

Of course, all of the S20 Ultra's bleeding-edge tech will come at a cost -- a reported $1,300. According to Samsung's own sites, all three phones will go on sale sometime early March.

You'll notice we haven't mentioned an update to the S10e. That's because it doesn't appear the company plans to release one. While Samsung could announce a more affordable S20 variant down the line (see: the S10 Lite model it unveiled recently), there haven't been any leaks of an S10e successor on the horizon.

Galaxy Z Flip

Despite the Galaxy Fold's tumultuous path to release, Samsung hasn't lost any of its excitement for foldables. On the 11th, the company is likely to announce an entirely new foldable display phone called the Galaxy Z Flip with a clamshell-like form factor.

We've known Samsung has been working on a clamshell foldable since last October. Hopefully, the Z Flip addresses at least some of the durability issues that made Galaxy Fold difficult to recommend. Multiple trademark filings Samsung made to lock up the term "Ultra Thin Glass" suggest the phone's display will be glass rather than plastic, which should make it less prone to creasing and scratching.