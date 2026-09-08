The best things I saw at IFA 2026

IFA 2026 is a wrap and we saw more smartphones, more concept PCs and countless new challengers launching new tech and gadgets. IFA historically offers a place for wildcard ideas and big swings, while also giving companies a chance to turn their CES or MWC concepts into tangible consumer products.

A few trends bubbled up throughout the event this year. One was an ever-growing subcategory of cameras that take a middle route between dedicated professional cameras and smartphone shooters. Think DJI's hugely popular Osmo Pocket series, but with different ideas, like smartphones with removable cameras. There were even more 360-degree video cameras and gimbal cameras that can double up as an action cam. Are these rivals taking a chance to strike while GoPro figures out its future?

Elsewhere, Lenovo and Dell announced solid-looking, entry-level laptops meant to face off against the MacBook Neo, which has also inspired countless third-party peripheral stalls with new zesty colorways of mice, keyboards, chargers and more. Apple's influence on consumer tech can't be underestimated.