The Morning After: 8K-ready AV receivers are here

Denon rolls out the first 8K-ready receivers

They’re also ready for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

While the debates rage on over whether or not anyone needs 8K, the new line of Denon receivers are ready for higher resolution video when and if you decide to make an upgrade. Perhaps more importantly, they also support HDMI 2.1, including features like auto low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), passthrough of 4K video at up to 120 frames per second and quick frame transport (QFT) that reduces input lag.

The 11.2-channel AVR-X6700H ($2,499) and 9.2-channel AVR-4700H ($1,699) are available now via Amazon and other retailers, while the 7.2-channel AVR-X2700H ($849) is scheduled to go on sale August 15th.

The Engadget Podcast: PS5 details and hesitation over facial recognition

Can anyone guess the price?

Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by deputy managing editor Nathan Ingraham to discuss the PlayStation 5’s eye-catching appearance, size and speculate how much it will cost. Nate also tells us why The Last Of Us II is a heartbreaking game worth the emotional investment. Then, our hosts take a look at the latest developments in major tech companies’ facial recognition systems, as well as Twitter’s new voice message format.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Sony's Aibo robot will now greet you at the front door

The $2,900 simulacrum keeps adding new features.

Thanks to a new software update, the android companion will now predict when you come home and sit patiently at the front door. Or that’s the idea, anyway. According to Sony’s website, you’ll first need to assign a meeting place — the front entrance to your home — by saying a phrase like “this is where you should go.” Aibo should then lower its head and ‘sniff’ the ground to indicate that it’s storing the location. If the process is successful, a door icon should appear on the map located inside the companion app.

