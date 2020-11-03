The Morning After: Apple lines up a MacBook event for November 10th

Yes, it’s already that time of year. After you’ve voted/made sure your absentee ballot has been received (for our readers in the US), you can watch the results come in, or… do pretty much anything else. That includes perusing the first sections of our 2020 holiday gift guide, covering advice on tech products for kids, the best laptops and tablets around, PC gaming-related items and accessories for computers and phones.





It’s probably about Macs.

Apple has already held two virtual events this fall, but the company isn’t done yet. Next Tuesday, November 10th, the company will be holding an event appropriately called One More Thing. Given that the iPad, Apple Watch and iPhone were the stars of the last events, it seems likely that this one will focus on the Mac. More specifically, we might get our first look at a Mac running Apple Silicon that people can actually buy. According to reports from Bloomberg, we could see three new Macs with Apple-made processors: new 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a new 13-inch MacBook Air. Sources say the designs won’t change — just the internal specs will.

The event kicks off, remotely again, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, and we’ll be covering all the news live as it happens.

And, yes, it has a bigger battery than the DualShock 4.

One of the PS5’s most intriguing features is its controller’s capability to make you feel various in-game scenarios with its adaptive triggers. Now, TronicsFix has pulled a DualSense controller apart to give us a look at how those adaptive triggers work and at the device’s other inner components.

The video shows how the trigger system uses several gears to change its resistance, allowing it to simulate different sensations. Perhaps just as importantly (or more, in my opinion), the teardown notes that the DualSense has a bigger battery in comparison to the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller.

This is just the start for this year’s ultraportables.

The ZenBook Flip S has almost everything we'd want in a next-generation laptop, with a gorgeous 4K OLED screen and some decent horsepower thanks to Intel's Xe integrated graphics. It also lacks a headphone jack and has some old-school large bezels around the screen.

