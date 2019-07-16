The best consoles, games and accessories for students

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Welcome to the next gaming generation. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is not only the cheapest Xbox on the market but also the only one built for the streaming industry, ditching the disc drive entirely. Xbox features exclusive franchises like Halo, Gears of War, Sea of Thieves and Cuphead, plus it's supporting a digital-first ecosystem with Game Pass Ultimate, a monthly subscription that combines Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass.



That's not to mention the most important feature for anyone in a dorm room, shared apartment or Marie Kondo household: The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ensures you'll never have to buy a game disc again, leaving plenty of extra space on your shelves for textbooks. Or toys. We don't judge (but Kondo might).