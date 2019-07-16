The best gaming PCs and accessories for students

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Just because student life is hard and expensive doesn't mean you can't get a decent keyboard for your gaming needs. Logitech's G512 mechanical keyboard is a basic but relatively affordable option for $100. That's not pocket change for a struggling student, but it won't be adding too much to your growing debt either.



The G512 is made of aluminum-magnesium alloy and has three mechanical switch options, including one that provides both tactile and clicky feedback. Plus, it comes with a USB pass-through port that you can use to plug in a mouse or a device you want to charge. If you're feeling artistic, you can even customize each key's background lighting and create your own animations.