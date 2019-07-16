The best gaming PCs and accessories for students
Just because student life is hard and expensive doesn't mean you can't get a decent keyboard for your gaming needs. Logitech's G512 mechanical keyboard is a basic but relatively affordable option for $100. That's not pocket change for a struggling student, but it won't be adding too much to your growing debt either.
The G512 is made of aluminum-magnesium alloy and has three mechanical switch options, including one that provides both tactile and clicky feedback. Plus, it comes with a USB pass-through port that you can use to plug in a mouse or a device you want to charge. If you're feeling artistic, you can even customize each key's background lighting and create your own animations.
Related Galleries
The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room
A student's guide to keeping track of your finances
The tech you need to declutter your academic life
The best gaming PCs and accessories for students
The best consoles, games and accessories for students
How to stream college sports without losing your mind
How to buy a laptop for school in 2019
The best note-taking apps for students
All the gear you need to build a game-streaming empire
The best streaming services for cord-cutters on a budget
The best (and mostly free) apps to help you keep up in class
Related Stories
What's the best (legal) way to save money on the software you need for school?
When it comes to culinary technology, what is permitted in a dorm room?
Work smarter, not harder. (No wait, please also work hard.)