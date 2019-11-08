The best fitness gadgets for the athlete on your list
Adventure. It mostly happens outdoors, and famously, that's where the sky is. Garmin put two and two together and slapped what it's calling Power Glass on its Fenix Pro Solar GPS watch. As the name suggests, the sapphire watch face is now not only durable but also has a solar panel "lens" on top that will juice up the Fenix while the athlete in your life scales a mountain, rafts down the river or, let's be real, ambles to the taco shop to pick up their lunch order. The Fenix line has always offered stellar battery life (up to two weeks depending on usage), along with stacks of activity- and health-related features. Of course there's GPS so your giftee won't get lost, but there are also always-on heart rate monitoring, live weather updates, a slew of running tools and a whole lot more -- all in a stylish frame. -- James Trew, Managing Editor
For the female runner in your life, you could just buy a $6 armband for their phone. But if you want to score extra points, you might want to consider the Koala Clip. Unlike an armband or belt, the Koala Clip attaches to the strap of a sports bra and rests against the wearer's back, promising zero slippage or bouncing mid-run. The flat, wide design also means your recipient can stash more items than regular pouches, so money for a post-jog ginger beer can stay close at hand without the need for an overflowing bag.
The Koala Clip comes in three sizes and five creatively named color options. So if Fierce Flamingo or Salty Sapphire sound more like pet names for the one you love than colorways, this gift is the perfect, practical choice. -- James Trew
Pounding the pavement is often a solitary affair. Running buddies have lives to attend to, and frankly, who can afford to have a personal trainer on hand? If you know a budding athlete who could do with some motivation and running tips -- and some music to keep their mind off the pain -- the Run Free Pro Bio is the perfect gift.
The headphones deliver wireless audio that's clear, crisp and impactful: perfect for that mile-four perk-up. The real benefit here is the built-in AI personal trainer. And we're not just talking about the occasional motivational message: They also have sensors that measure altitude, head angle, maximum force, step length and more. All of this data is then presented back to the wearer as practical ways to improve their form. -- James Trew
While Nike's Mags tend to hog all the smart shoe limelight, there are other, more practical connected trainers. Under Armour's HOVR Phantom SE series is one of them. Sensors in the shoe track cadence, distance, pace, stride and steps, which you can then sync with popular training app MapMyRun (which Under Armour also owns). Once your giftee has uploaded a few of their runs, the app will give advice on how to improve their form and performance with data from their actual feet (not wrist) -- and they don't even need their phone. Fortunately, the shoe itself is also packed with features: there's the HOVR foam and mesh that UA claims return energy from your strides and a neutral stance that strikes a balance between comfort and flexibility. UA claims HOVR feels like antigravity, but we're pretty sure they'll still need to do the running part. -- James Trew
