The media streamers and soundbars to buy this holiday season

PRODUCT SUMMARY

For a slightly more powerful home-audio upgrade, Vizio's SB36312 system is easy to live with and sounds great. Forget running cords everywhere for surround sound, because this only has two parts, the soundbar with integrated, upward-firing speakers to blast audio in all directions and a slim subwoofer that can go behind or underneath practically anything in your living room. Vizio's built-in Chromecast support means there's all kinds of audio streaming just a button press away without the hassle of Bluetooth connections. Plus it supports Google Assistant and comes with six months of Tidal Hi-Fi audio service. For $470, it brings Dolby Atmos audio to any home, which is enough to make it sound like you spent a lot more money and time setting everything up -- exactly what you're looking for in a gift. -- R.L.