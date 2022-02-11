The Morning After: The Galaxy S21 reviews are in

The verdict is in for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series. We’ve got two separate reviews for you today, one on the premium Ultra variant and another for the standard S21 — which should also inform you of what to expect from the S21+ model.

Don’t expect any major surprises. Samsung seems to have taken onboard the critiques of last year’s S20, and the result is fewer software gimmicks and a lower price. With the S21 Ultra, you have a boggling array of camera options (including the return of that contentious Space Zoom feature), while the smallest, cheapest S21 gets the same top-tier processor as the bigger phones and most of the features and capabilities.

‘Bloomberg’ reports the current prototype is made of fabric, too.

The latest report on Apple’s VR and AR plans suggests the company is still working on a headset that features external cameras and a fabric shell. The device will apparently run on a bespoke operating system, currently codenamed “rOS,” and have its own special App Store. The company is battling with cooling the device, with the addition of a fan leading to heavier headsets that weren’t well suited for extended use.

Apple is also working on its own AR glasses, which are still early in development — and likely years away.

A capable but costly flagship.

Starting at $1,200, Samsung’s Galaxy 21 Ultra might not pack many dramatic upgrades, but it’s a polished powerhouse that’s remarkably competent on all fronts. According to Engadget mobile editor Chris Velasco, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect — some of its features aren’t as immediately useful as we had hoped, and the loss of expandable storage could be a deal-breaker for some power users. The Ultra’s price and size still might put it out of reach for some, but if you can justify the cost — or don’t mind waiting for a deal — the good far outweighs the bad.

The best Android phone for the money.

Welcome to a world where less is more. The $800 Galaxy S21 is the entry-level model of Samsung’s new trio of flagships, and it offers an intriguing mix of features for the price. You’ll get the same top-tier processor and the same 120Hz refresh rate, but at a lower resolution on, obviously, a smaller screen.

It has one fewer camera than the S21 Ultra and with less-sharp sensors, but according to reviews editor Cherlynn Low, it still offers a versatile imaging system. Plus, it has a brand new look and a long-lasting battery. For the money, you’ll have a hard time finding a better Android flagship.

It may launch after new versions of the MacBook Pro.

Today, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has provided some more detail on the next Air refresh. The publication reports it will be thinner and lighter, have a next-gen M1 processor and use the same MagSafe charging system bound for the next MacBook Pro refresh. The company is also said to be deliberating a design with smaller screen bezels, which would shrink the already-portable form factor further.

