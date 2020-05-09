The Morning After: Surface Go 2 review

Scary stories about Zoombombing and privacy leaks may have you feeling tense about setting up a video call. But under current circumstances there aren’t a lot of other options available, so columnist Violet Blue has some advice on what you should (and shouldn’t) worry about when you’re using Zoom, Meet, Skype, Teams or whatever other conferencing apps recently launched.

Amazon's 'Making the Cut' is the ultimate example of product placement

Storytelling works better than direct advertising.

With a “Buy It Now” button that pops up at the end of episodes while watching on Fire TV, Nicole Lee sees how Amazon’s fashion show represents a glimpse into “the future of shopping and advertising.”

Surface Go 2 review: Microsoft's tiny PC is only a tiny bit better

The new 10.5-inch screen is nice.

If what you want is a PC with a detachable keyboard, then the good news is that Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 remains a nimble device thanks to its slim frame and light weight. The main issue Devindra Hardawar points out in his review is that loading up on extras, like a more powerful processor, LTE or the nicely-designed keyboard accessory, adds hundreds of dollars to the price. Add in a distinct lack of tablet-friendly apps on Windows 10, and the device becomes less compelling than it otherwise could be.

Microsoft will fix Surface Laptop 3 'hairline fractures' for free

Reports link the issue to devices without the Alcantara fabric option.

Over the past few months, Surface owners have been posting online about discovering hairline cracks on their new laptops’ display even though they treated their device with care. Microsoft said in a statement: “in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause.” Anyone who has experienced the issue is encouraged to reach out for a free repair of devices still under warranty -- which they should be since it only just came out.

Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

Even using an Xbox One X couldn’t cut it.

Devindra Hardawar explains why he bought a disc player dedicated to a ‘dead’ format.

