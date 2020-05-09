Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

The Morning After: Surface Go 2 review

Microsoft's combo device is a little better this time around.
Engadget
9m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

View
This 3D-printed foam expands up to 40 times its original size

This 3D-printed foam expands up to 40 times its original size

View
Amazon's 'Making the Cut' is the ultimate example of product placement

Amazon's 'Making the Cut' is the ultimate example of product placement

View
Microsoft will fix Surface Laptop 3 'hairline fractures' for free

Microsoft will fix Surface Laptop 3 'hairline fractures' for free

View
Surface Go 2 review: Microsoft's tiny PC is only a tiny bit better

Surface Go 2 review: Microsoft's tiny PC is only a tiny bit better

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr