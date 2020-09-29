The Morning After: Our first impressions of the Xbox Series X

We’re still not sure if foldable phones are a real improvement over existing tech, but Lenovo is already pushing forward with a foldable PC. It’s different from your average laptop or 2-in-1 because the Thinkpad X1 Fold wraps around a 13.3-inch flexible OLED that folds up like a book.

The pitch is that this represents a “new personal computing category,” but it does have an optional Bluetooth keyboard accessory that pops in to make it seem more like a traditional laptop. It could take a few weeks before the first devices actually arrive, but there’s enough progress for Lenovo to open up pre-orders starting at a price of $2,499. Who’s diving in?

— Richard

Xbox Series X first look

Dive deep into quick resume and faster load times in backward compatible games.

There’s still a lot of time to go before the next-gen consoles launch, and while we have an Xbox Series X in for testing, we can’t yet dive into the full experience with games built specifically for it. However, right now Jessica Conditt can dive into its performance using backwards compatibility to run older games, and the Fast Resume feature that shuffles between multiple titles seamlessly. The key words so far? Fast, powerful and quiet.

The perfect smartwatch for a newbie?

The Apple Watch SE, at $279 packs plenty of modern smartwatch features into a compact, low-profile package. It’s not the prettiest watch, and its sleep-tracking reports aren’t as insightful as the competition. But for the price, the Watch SE is an excellent starter smartwatch for newcomers — offering plenty more than the even-cheaper Series 3.

It works in a browser app you can download from the App Store.

Although Apple is finally letting game streaming run on iPhone and iPad, you can’t officially use Stadia, xCloud or GeForce Now on those devices yet. However, members of the Stadia subreddit have been hard at work. Zachary Knox (aka u/zmknox) has created what’s probably the easiest-to-use method yet.

First, you’ll need a free browser app called Stadium, which you can download directly from the App Store. Once you enter a few settings and authenticate with your Google account, the app brings up the Stadia landing page whenever you open it. It’ll do for now — if it keeps working.

The XPS 13 starts at $999, while a 2-in-1 starts at $1,249.

The refreshed XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 13 and XPS 13 Developer Edition are the first Dell laptops to receive Intel’s Evo certification. That means they support fast charging, can run for at least nine hours on a single charge and wake from sleep in under a second.

All three systems have Thunderbolt 4 ports and memory upgrades from 3733MHz LPDDR4x to 4267MHz, with support for up to 32GB of RAM. The updated XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 13 offer Intel Xe graphics as well. On top of that, the 2-in-1 has an IR camera that supports Windows Hello and more design options. There’s no price listed yet for the Linux-equipped Developer Edition, but most of these devices will go on sale September 30th.

