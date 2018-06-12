The Morning After: Sony's intimate E3 event

Hm, can you think of a car this would compete with?Mercedes-Benz flaunts its all-electric compact EQA concept

Mercedes first unveiled this A-Class-sized electric car at the Frankfurt Auto Show last year, but it now apparently has a working prototype. It's expected to have a 60 kWh battery pack that will yield a 200- to 250-mile range, and electric drivetrain that will propel it from 0 to 60 mph in around five seconds. A DC quick-charging system will allow you to add 60 miles or so of range in just ten minutes.

So many games.Microsoft's E3 2018 show: Our verdict

Now that we've had time to think about Microsoft's E3 keynote (watch all the highlights right here), our editors have some opinions. From the surprises (Funko Pop Gears?) to the letdowns (Crackdown delayed again), Nick Summers and Billy Steele can talk you through it.

'Ellie, I think they should be terrified of you.'First 'The Last of Us: Part II' gameplay shows off refined combat

The first announcement of The Last of Us: Part II came about three and a half years after the first game arrived and showed protagonist Ellie grown up by about five years from when we last saw her, singing a song and promising to kill "every last one" of some unknown group that has wronged her. This trailer's look was more varied, but no less mysterious, as we're privy to some new relationships in Ellie's life beyond Joel, and get a look at just how dangerous she has become.

How do you feel about the banjo?Sony @ E3 2018

The PlayStation approach to E3 had a vibe that was very different from Xbox. Sony focused on exclusive games from its Worldwide Studios with some exceptions made for Remedy's labyrinthine Control, Destiny 2: Forsaken and Resident Evil 2. Death Stranding looked as strange as ever, and that came before we saw Spider-Man face off against an impressive slate of supervillains in an open-world NYC. God of War will get a New Game+ feature, Ghost of Tsushima is as gorgeous as it is beautiful and FromSoftware's Deracine is on its way for PlayStation VR. Check out the highlights now in one ten minute video.

Kelly wrote: 'I do almost everything now by phone or face-to-face comms.'White House confirms its chief of staff was hacked

A personal email account of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was hacked, according to an email obtained by Buzzfeed via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

You like big raids?Ubisoft @ E3 2018

Just Dance 2019 won't abandon the Nintendo Wii, and that's not all we learned at Ubisoft's E3 press conference. You'll want to check out the impressive Beyond Good and Evil 2 preview (and get the details on how it plans to include user-created art), then learn more about Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. The big surprise of the day is that Star Fox will make an appearance in the Switch edition of Ubisoft's new space exploration game StarLink, while Donkey Kong DLC for Mario + Rabbids arrives June 26th. Finally, for action fans, Rainbow Six Siege is going strong with some 35 million players, and The Division 2 will top Destiny's raids by supporting boss fights that accept eight players.

'You need consumers to change their mindset of what a PC is.'Microsoft and friends need to explain why always-connected PCs make sense

Over a year after Microsoft, Qualcomm and Intel unveiled the Always Connected PC (ACPC) ecosystem we're still waiting for the ARM PC revolution. New technology unveiled this year at Computex should help, but the carrier's slow adoption of eSIM and a PC industry seemingly stuck in a rut are still hurdles to overcome.

So what now?Net neutrality's end

The FCC's decision to overturn Obama-era net neutrality protections went into effect yesterday. The FTC has oversight of ISP's bandwidth shenanigans, but a number of bills at the state and federal levels -- not to mention pending lawsuits -- may have more to say on the subject. "Hold the obituaries. Net neutrality is not dead," Fight for the Future Deputy Director Evan Greer said in a statement.

